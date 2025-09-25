Bush Tucker Dog Jump
By Hayley Egan
The 2025 Trundle Bush Tucker Day was held on Saturday 6th September and one of the big events is the Dog Jump Competition.
The event was hosted by the Trundle Boomers Rugby League Club and sponsored by Sunrise Energy Metals and The Bearded Hound. Roly and Rona are also involved in the coordination of the competition.
In the Small Dog category, the winner was Shane with Molly and second was Sarah with Rocco.
In the Large Dog category, the winner was Chris with Rover and second was Mat with Alf.
Rising Star Dog went to Jennie with Sadie.
Images by Images Instantly
