2024 ANZAC Day

Condobolin paused to remember those who served Australia when they were called to do so on ANZAC Day (25 April). The community honoured the courage, endurance, mateship, and sacrifice of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC). Commemorations in Condobolin began with a Dawn Service at Memorial Park. This was followed by a breakfast for Ex-servicemen and women at the RSL Club. The March started at 10.45am, and made its way down McDonnell Street, Bathurst Street, William Street and then onto Memorial Park. Condobolin RSL Club President Michael Wighton welcomed the community, acknowledging the courage and sacrifice of our current and former service men and women who have served and died in all conflicts, and the country’s allies and partners who have served alongside them. This was followed by the laying of the wreaths, playing of ‘The Last Post’, one minutes silence, and the Ode. A Prayer for King and Nation, and the Lord’s Prayer were delivered by Jodie Elliott. Special Guest speakers for ANZAC Day were Condobolin High School Captains Ryan Goodsell and Bella Clemson. Lest We Forget. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.