Building Skills for the future
Tottenham Central School’s Stage 5 students recently enthusiastically embarked on their work experience journey, with most travelling to Dubbo.
They made a fantastic start and enjoyed their time with their selected supportive businesses, including: Orana Gardens Nursing Home, High Tech Auto Electrical, Nutrien, Scott O’Leary Contracting, Taronga Zoo Western Plains and The Rabbit Trap Hotel.
“We are very grateful to Troy Kelly from Regional Industry Education Partnerships for his assistance in providing the students with this opportunity.” wrote the Careers Advisor, Mrs Radford.
Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central School Facebook page.
