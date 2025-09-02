Brooklyn places runner-up

Congratulations to Lake Cargelligo St Francis Xavier School student Brooklyn for placing runner-up in the Western Region Public Speaking final on Wednesday 6th August! Brooklyn now advances to the next stage in the coming weeks, well done and best of luck! Source and Image Credit: St Francis Xavier School Lake Cargelligo Facebook page.

