Brooklyn places 2nd

Congratulations to Lake Cargelligo St Francis Xavier School students Brooklyn Golding who recently travelled to compete in the Archdiocese Public Speaking Competition. Brooklyn came away with 2nd place across the entire Canberra Goulburn Diocese. Source and Image Credits: St Francis Xavier School Lake Cargelligo Facebook page.

Last Updated: 01/10/2025By

Latest News

Amazing athletes

06/10/2025|

Condobolin Public School students Quade Peterson, Thomas Leslie and Chad [...]

Passion for Photography

06/10/2025|

Condobolin Public School Photography Passion and Potential Group got crafty [...]

Brooklyn places 2nd

06/10/2025|

Congratulations to Lake Cargelligo St Francis Xavier School students Brooklyn [...]

We recommend