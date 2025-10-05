Brooklyn places 2nd
Congratulations to Lake Cargelligo St Francis Xavier School students Brooklyn Golding who recently travelled to compete in the Archdiocese Public Speaking Competition. Brooklyn came away with 2nd place across the entire Canberra Goulburn Diocese. Source and Image Credits: St Francis Xavier School Lake Cargelligo Facebook page.
