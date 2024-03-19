Brody gets selected

On Thursday 29th February, Lake Cargelligo Central School student, Brody O’Neill trialed for Lower Lachlan cricket and made it on to Western trials. What an amazing achievement for this great athlete! Source and Image Credit: Lake Cargelligo Central Schools Facebook page.

