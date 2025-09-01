Bringing happiness while enhancing skills

On Friday 1st August, a fantastic group of Trundle Central School Primary students had the opportunity to visit the Trundle Multipurpose Centre, where they spent quality time with the residents.

The children filled the room with joy and laughter as they read stories aloud and enjoyed meaningful conversations.

This visit not only brought happiness to the residents but also allowed the students to enhance their social and emotional skills. It served as a wonderful reminder of the importance of connection and the positive effects of kindness across generations.

This initiative will continue every Friday this term, featuring a new group of students each week.

Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page and Newsletter.