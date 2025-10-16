Bridge update

Bridge

Sorry about no notes last week, but I was out of town.

So now we have results for four sessions!

Tuesday 30/9 was an individual game and Wendy won with 1970 points. Second was John with 1660 points, followed by Jan with 970 points.

Wednesday 1/10 was also an individual game with Lorraine winning with 2,370 points. Second was Dick with 1,290 points, and third was Debbie with 1,170 points. Congratulations to everyone.

Tuesday 7/10 was a normal pairs game. Bonnie and Max won with 2,050 points. Second were Sue, (welcome back), and Wendy, (Wendy is playing very well), with 1,920 points. Lorraine and Dick were third with 1,830 points.

Wednesday 8/10 winners were Jennifer and Sue with 2,700 points. Lorraine and Dick were second with 1,660 points and Jan and Deb were third with 1,400 points. Wow! Congratulations all.

The cards continue to be difficult and contrary, but that is the nature of Bridge.

If Hollywood is the stuff that dreams are made of, then Bridge is the stuff that screams are made of!

Bridget.