Brendan and Damian win

Condobolin Sports Club Golf

Saturday 23rd November, we played a 4Ball aggregate sponsored by the Malouf family. Thanks Mal for your support. it was also the 4th round of the Chamens IGA Xmas hamper.

Winners of the day were Brendan Richards and Damian Bell with 80 pts, runners up were Peter Colless and Brad Hurley with 75 pts, ball comp winners Mick and Vicki Hanlon 73 pts, and A. Rodgers and G. Blattman with 69 pts on a 3 way c/b.

NTPs all grades B. Hurley, no. 9 Z. Yeomans and V. Hanlon, no. 11 A. Lancaster and G. McCumstie, no. 17 B. Hurley and M. Hanlon.

LCD the Captain was present.

The 9 hole summer comp got underway last week, with the winners being A,B,E T Richards, this week it’s the back 9, play as many times as you like, get your scorecard from the bar, and get into it, weekly winners will receive half the comps weekly taking, so the more you play the more you win.

The greens are the best I have seen them, covered in grass and growing well, well done to all involved.

How good is golf?

Mister Nothergreen.