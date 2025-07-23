Brad Hurley crowned Club Champion
Condobolin Sports Club Golf
Golf Club Championship results:
Club champion Brad Hurley 305; Runner up Zac Mitchell 306.
Handicap winner Dylan Pawsey 292; Runner up Steve Beattie 302 c/b.
B grade champion Paul Sinderberry 337; Runner up Barrie Toms 345.
Handicap winner Greg Moncrieff 302; Runner up Tom Hotham 308.
C grade champion Mick Hanlon 364; Runner up Sam Thompson 369.
Handicap winner Dennis Norris 292; Runner up Michael Haydon 300.
Veterans scratch winner Brad Hurley 305.
Handicap winner Mickey Hanlon 145.
Juniors scratch winner Callan Venables 368.
Mister Nothegreen.
