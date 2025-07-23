Brad Hurley crowned Club Champion

Condobolin Sports Club Golf

Golf Club Championship results:

Club champion Brad Hurley 305; Runner up Zac Mitchell 306.

Handicap winner Dylan Pawsey 292; Runner up Steve Beattie 302 c/b.

B grade champion Paul Sinderberry 337; Runner up Barrie Toms 345.

Handicap winner Greg Moncrieff 302; Runner up Tom Hotham 308.

C grade champion Mick Hanlon 364; Runner up Sam Thompson 369.

Handicap winner Dennis Norris 292; Runner up Michael Haydon 300.

Veterans scratch winner Brad Hurley 305.

Handicap winner Mickey Hanlon 145.

Juniors scratch winner Callan Venables 368.

