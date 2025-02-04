Brad Hart named Sportsperson of the Year

Brad Hart from Lake Cargelligo was recognised with the Sportsperson of the Year Award at the Lachlan Shire Local Australia Day Awards. The event was held at the SRA Pavilion in Condobolin. The other nominees in this category were Anna Rose Ward (Condobolin), Drew Medcalf (Tottenham), and Zahn Norris (Lake Cargelligo).

Brad is a triathlete from Lake Cargelligo and part of the Australian team who competed in the World Triathlon Multisport World Championships in August 2024. Hart’s long course triathlon consisted of 3km swim, 120km bike ride and a 30km run. Brad placed 14th out of 25 competitors and 9th out of 16 Australians. Brad has competed in triathlons and Ironman events for 10 years.

Brad is a dedicated and enthusiastic sportsperson who has recently through Hart Rate Fitness started boot camps for members of the community from a wide variety of backgrounds including teachers, builders, farmers school/university students and mechanics to help increase and improve mental and physical health. Brad also helped train the Lake Tigers Football teams over the last season. Brad lives through example and his commitment to sport is admirable. He shares his knowledge across the community on how to promote healthy general wellbeing.

ABOVE: Brad Hart (centre) with his family at the Australia Day Awards presentation in Condobolin on the 26th January 2025. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.