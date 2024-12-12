Bowlers travelling away

Condobolin Sports Club Men’s Bowls

There were a few travellers on the weekend, Michael Waller played in the Mid West Bowls Open Reserve Section 4 at Mudgee, unfortunately he went down twenty-five to ten on Saturday morning.

Grant Davis played in Section 8 in Orange; he had a bye in the morning then lost in the afternoon by one point after tying on the second last end.

Darren Seton also played in Orange in Section 7.

He won by forfeit on Saturday morning then won twenty-five to fifteen in the afternoon, Sunday morning he again won twenty-five to fifteen but in a close game lost twenty-five to twentythree

in the afternoon.

Andrew Brasnett and Dan Seton competed in the Mid West Bowls Men’s State Singles in Parkes, Andrew bowed out first round losing twenty-five to seventeen, Dan won his first game twenty-five to twenty-three but lost the Semi Final twenty-five to fourteen in the afternoon.

In the Minor Pairs, Steve Taylor and Michael Coe defeated Ian Kelk and Don Johnson twenty eight to fourteen. Cary L’Estrange and Nick Moody had a roll-up last Wednesday but there no

other social bowls played.

Contributed.