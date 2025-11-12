Bowlers take to the greens

Condobolin Sports Club Bowls

On Wednesday Lisa Rosberg and Ian Kelk won the day, they defeated Al Stuckey and Mark Marshall, and Laurie Thompson and Rachel drew on ends with Michael Coe and Cary L’Estrange but won on points.

Two games of Pairs were played on Sunday, Al Stuckey and Trent Wighton won the Beef Wellingtons defeating Cary L’Estrange and Paul, and in the other game, Ian Kelk and Bill Cunningham defeated Michael Coe and Mark Marshall.

Round two of the Spring Business House Competition was won by the Concrete Yard Gurus, Squashies were the lucky winners and Happy Daze the lucky losers. Thanks to Phil Thomas for sponsoring the night. In the pool, Swiss Watch Centre beat Condo Taxis, Seton Electrical 2 beat Happy Daze, Bridge Club beat Deevesy, Concrete Yard Gurus beat Seton Electrical 1, Fireys beat Brayden Davis Personal Training 1, Googar Grinds beat Lachlan Agencies 2, Blue Shop beat Lachlan Agencies 1, Spot 4 beat BDPT 2, Maspro Boys beat Maspro Girls, Not So Holey Moses beat Foodworks, and Betta Home Living forfeited to Squashies Wednesday afternoon bowls, 2pm start names in by 1:30, $10 to enter and the chance to win a chook, and the Meat Run is on Sunday morning with the winners taking home a $30 voucher from Condo Quality Meats, names in by 9:30 for a 10am start, $15 to enter. All are welcome.

Contributed.