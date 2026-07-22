Bland Shire Council and Evolution Cowal cement long-term partnership

By Melissa Blewitt

Bland Shire Council and Evolution Cowal have cemented their long-term partnership.

They officially signed a new Voluntary Planning Agreement (VPA), formalising a long-term commitment that will continue to deliver lasting benefits for communities across the Bland Shire on Wednesday, 1 July.

Under the agreement, Evolution Cowal’s annual contributions to the Bland Shire will total $710,000, supporting the Community Infrastructure Investment Fund, community enhancement initiatives and road maintenance.

The signing also includes a new Roads Deed of Agreement, ensuring a more sustainable contribution towards maintaining the local road network impacted by mining-related traffic.

This agreement follows Council’s endorsement of the draft VPA earlier this year and marks the successful completion of negotiations between the two organisations. It provides a clear framework for ongoing investment in community infrastructure, local initiatives and the maintenance of key roads supporting mining operations.

Bland Shire Mayor Brian Monaghan said the signing represented more than the execution of an agreement.

“This is about building on a strong relationship that has developed over many years. By working together, Council and Evolution Cowal have created an agreement that delivers certainty for our community and supports the continued growth of the Bland Shire,” he stated.

“The agreement provides confidence that funding will continue to be available for important infrastructure projects, community programs and the maintenance of roads that are critical to both the mining operation and the wider community.”

The formal execution of the agreement provides a strong foundation for future collaboration between Council and Evolution Cowal.

“Cowal has been proud to be a part of the Bland community for 20 years now. We recognise and respect the importance of contributing to our community as a partner, with the VPA being one such way. We look forward to seeing the benefits of this agreement for the community and thank the Council for their ongoing support and engagement,” Evolution Cowal General Manager Joe Mammen explained.