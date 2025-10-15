Berryman Oval Tennis Court upgrades underway

Media Release

Exciting news for Trundle!

Work is underway on the Berryman Oval Tennis Court upgrades, thanks to $636,300 in funding from the NSW Government’s Community Asset Program – Flood Repairs. These works are part of restoring community assets impacted by the November 2022 floods.

Construction kicked off in early September with sub-soil drainage, base preparation, and installation of conduits for future lighting. Local contractors are working alongside Council on fencing, concreting, and base works, with completion expected by December 2025 (weather permitting) – just in time for Christmas!

The upgrades include:

• A brand-new artificial grass playing surface

• Line marking on three courts, including one multi-sport court

• New hoops, nets, and umpire boxes

• Upgraded fencing for safety and longevity

In addition, the project will also deliver upgrades to the Berryman Oval carpark, pool pump, and shed. These works will be scheduled after the summer months to avoid disruption to community use.

This project follows recent improvements to the cricket nets and skatepark, completing the transformation of the Berryman Oval complex into a first-class community sporting hub.

We can’t wait to see the community enjoying these new facilities!

Media Release by Parkes Shire Council.