Benji competes at NSW PSSA Golf Championship

Trundle Central School student, Benjamin Wu recently competed in the NSW PSSA State Golf Championships which was held at the Tamworth Golf Club in Tamworth.

The three-day event began on Tuesday 11th August with a 4 Person Ambrose 18-hole competition, where Benjamin and the team showcased great teamwork and skill.

On Wednesday 12th and Thursday 13th, Benjamin participated in the individual rounds of the championships. Over these two days, Benjamin demonstrated determination and sportsmanship as they vied for the state champion title based on the combined scores.

“We are proud of Benjamin’s effort and commitment throughout the championships.” read a comment on the schools Newsletter.

Results for the Ambrose competition and individual rounds are as follows:

In the 4 Person Ambrose Team competition, Western finished runner up in the Handicap event.

After the two days of competition, Benjamin finished the championships in 14th place out of the whole of New South Wales which is an amazing effort.

“We congratulate Benjamin on his achievements and wish him all the best for future competitions.” read a comment on the schools Newsletter.

Source and Image Credit: Trundle Central School Newsletter.