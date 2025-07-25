Ben wins golf tournament
Exciting day was had at the Western Area Golf Tournament held at the Wellington Golf Club on Monday 30th June!
“We are thrilled to announce that Benjamin Wu (above) has won the Western Area Primary Golf tournament and secured a spot to represent the school at State level!” read a post on the Trundle Central School Facebook page.
A huge shoutout to Austin Randall who also put in a fantastic effort representing Trundle Central School on the day.
“We are so proud of their sportsmanship and determination!!” the post concluded.
Source and Image Credit: Trundle Central School Facebook page.
