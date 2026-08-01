Australian Open Holiday Tennis Program serves up fun

What a fantastic two days at the Condobolin Tennis Courts! Weet Bix Tennis Coaching was delighted to host our Australian Open Holiday Program, with 20 enthusiastic children taking part on Thursday, 9 July and Friday, 10 July.

The program was packed with exciting games, skill-building drills, fun challenges, and plenty of tennis action. It was wonderful to see everyone learning new skills, building confidence, making friends, and most importantly, having lots of fun on the court.

The program was coached by Asha Munodawafa and Tia Dunn, who did a fantastic job creating a fun, engaging, and positive environment for all participants.

A big thank you to all the children for their enthusiasm and great sportsmanship, and to the families for their support.

Contributed by Kathy Parnaby.