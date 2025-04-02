Austin and Benji compete in Junior On the Move

Trundle locals, Austin and Benji, competed in the Forbes Junior On the Move with 12 other kids on Sunday 16 March in a shortened 9 hole competition.

Both Austin and Benji had 38 strokes and led to a playoff for 1st and 2nd.

Austin put his shot in the bunker, Benji on the green. Austin played a brilliant shot from the sand 2m from the hole… back in the game! Benji left his birdie putt hanging over the edge of the cup, tap in par. It was up to Austin to force the playoff to another hole. A perfect stroke, good pace and direction but gravity came into play and the ball drifted past the hole. Congrats Benji!

Benji also took out Longest Drive on the 7th and NTP on the 9th.

A great day had and thanks to Will Gunn and Casey, with NSW Golf.

Source and Image Credits: Trundle Golf Club Facebook page.