Attendance Awards

The Semester 1 Attendance Award winners were recently announced. Students will an attendance of 90% and above were Ty, Ethan, Abi, Ayden, Lexi, Indy, Ricky, Darcy, Tyler, Savannah, Rory, Hux, Brayden, Meg, Reuben, Fletcher and Ada (ABOVE). Students with an attendance of 98% and above were Pippa and Lochy (BELOW). Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.

