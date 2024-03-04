Another successful Swimming Carnival

On Friday 9th February, Ungarie Central School held their annual Swimming Carnival. All students that participated had a wonderful time.

House Kurrajong was the winner on the day with a score of 373 over Wilga on 350.

Special mention to the age champions:

Junior Primary – Ava McClintock and Max McClintock.

11 Yrs – Quin Mayall and Sam McClintock.

Senior Primary – Thompson Rossiter.

Junior Secondary – Tahlia McKay and Jack Douglas.

15/16 Secondary – Darcy Cattle.

Senior Secondary – Kate Jackson and Josh Batty.

Record broken:

12Yr Male 50m Freestyle Prim – Thompson Rossiter with 36.34. Old Record: 38.70 Michael Archibald (2001)

Source and Image Credits: Ungarie Central Schools Facebook page.