Another successful Swimming Carnival
On Friday 9th February, Ungarie Central School held their annual Swimming Carnival. All students that participated had a wonderful time.
House Kurrajong was the winner on the day with a score of 373 over Wilga on 350.
Special mention to the age champions:
Junior Primary – Ava McClintock and Max McClintock.
11 Yrs – Quin Mayall and Sam McClintock.
Senior Primary – Thompson Rossiter.
Junior Secondary – Tahlia McKay and Jack Douglas.
15/16 Secondary – Darcy Cattle.
Senior Secondary – Kate Jackson and Josh Batty.
Record broken:
12Yr Male 50m Freestyle Prim – Thompson Rossiter with 36.34. Old Record: 38.70 Michael Archibald (2001)
Source and Image Credits: Ungarie Central Schools Facebook page.
Latest News
Another successful Swimming Carnival
On Friday 9th February, Ungarie Central School held their annual [...]
Planting at Garden Club
Seeds galore were planted on Thursday 15th February at Garden [...]
Merit Award Winners
Tullibigeal Central School presented the Merit Awards to the week [...]
Induction Mass
On Thursday 15th February, Trundle St Patrick’s Parish School held [...]
Trundle Junior Cricket Report
Trundle Junior Cricket Report Saturday 17th Feb saw us take [...]
Linden Tree wins the Cup
Linden Tree has taken out the $11,000 Inland Petroleum Condobolin [...]