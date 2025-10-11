Another Successful National Bush Cooking Competition

By Hayley Egan

On Saturday 6th September, the Trundle Bush Tucker Day was held with over 2000 people attending.

The main attraction of the event is the National Bush Cooking Competition. This year seen a total of 66 entries through the various categories.

The Overall Major Champion of the 2025 Trundle Bush Tucker National Bush Cooking Competition was Geoff and Michelle Bush with their dish ‘Shanks with a Twist’. They presented caramalised sticky lamb shanks framed in a bed of home made bread.

The Runner-Up in the Overall Major National Bush Cooking Competition was Robbie McCormack with his dish ‘Vanilla Crunch’. Robbie entered in a creamy custard encased in baked puff pastry.

The Best Presented Award was presented to Rose Ward for her entry ‘Bush Balls’. These were delicious donut balls served on a wooden timber boat.

The Old Fashioned Favourite Dave Morrison Memorial Award went to Lacie Turner who entered her ‘Bush Banquet Tropical Cake’. The cake was a favourite amongst all and was cooked to perfection.

Josh Morrison was awarded the Creativity Award for his entry ‘Might Bighty Murray Cod’. Josh presented a whole murray cod cooked on a grill of hot coals and served with crayfish and peri peri sauce.

In the Entree category, Richard Campbell was selected as the Champion for his entry ‘Olive and Rosemary Foccacia’. This entry was a crowd favourite and is described as a beautiful soft and salty foccacia bread.

The Entree Runner-Up was Kristy Davison with her entry ‘Davisons Delicious Duck Duo’. Kristy presented beautifully cooked duck pancakes served with teriyaki and plum sauce.

The Entree Encouragement Award went to Sharon Leach with her entry ‘Damper with a Difference’. This was a crunchy delicious damper served with garlic butter cheese.

In the Mains Category, Chris Bush was named the Champion with his entry ‘The Inlaws Special Beef Wellington’. Chris created a beautifully presented Beef Wellington with caramalised onion, spinach and cream sauce.

Nathan Morrison was awarded the Mains Runner-Up with his dish ‘Kudungle Jungle Curried Shanks’. This was creamy and slightly spicy tender lamb shanks on a bed of mashed potato.

The Mains Encouragement Award went to Matt Rogers with his entry ‘Lucky Duck with Veggies and Sauce’. The dish was a spiced duck served beautifully on a bed of veggies with spicy sauce.

In the Dessert Category, Richard Campbell was named Champion with his dish ‘Pear, Rum and Ginger Pudding’. The entry was a succulent pudding topped with soaked pears.

Debbie Darlington was named Desserts Runner-Up with her entry ‘Passionfruit Topped Cheesecake’. The cheesecake was a creamy consistency with a sweet and tangy twist from the passionfruit.

The Dessert Encouragement Award went to Jess Jones with her dish ‘Humble Trundle Apple Crumble’. It was described as a deliciously sweet and crunchy golden apple crumble.

In the Juniors Category, Lucas Morrison was the winner of the Junior Champion Karen Grady Memorial Award with his dish ‘Mulberry Bush Tucker Treat’. Josh created a golden mulberry pie that was presented beautifully with a side of custard.

Finley Howilan was named Junior Runner-Up with his entry ‘Herb It Up, Lamb It Down’. Finley presented marinated juicy lamb cutlets served with a whole topped sweet potato.

The Junior Encouragement Award went to Bailey McCormack who entered ‘Bush Pizza Rolls’. This was a twist on the humble bread roll turned into a delicious tomato bush pizza.

Image Credits: Trundle Bush Tucker Day Facebook page.