Annual Condobolin Black Dog Ride held

Condobolin locals joined the national conversation about suicide prevention by taking part in the annual Black Dog Ride (BDR).

The Black Dog Ride ‘One Dayer’ is a short, one day motorcycle ride which was held on Sunday, 17 March.

By participating in the event, locals helped to break down the barrier of silence and encourage friends, family, and colleagues to seek help to manage mental illness.

Local Coordinator, Annmarie “Anny” Seaton, said joining the Black Dog Ride’s One Dayer was an enjoyable and meaningful way to help the organisation achieve its mission of starting conversations about depression and suicide prevention.

There were 43 officially registered participants in 2024, which included riders, pillions, and a Cobra. A Mascot, a support vehicle and virtually registered nominations who were unable to make it in person were also part of the event.

The check in point was at the Lachlan Shire Visitor Information Centre, which saw motorcycle riders rolling in from around the district including those from Condobolin, Fifield, Trundle, Parkes, Forbes, West Wyalong, Young and Dubbo.

This year’s Condobolin ride took participants on a journey through Ungarie, Lake Cargelligo, Euabalong and back to Condobolin for an afternoon of conversations, connection, and fundraising.

“Thank you to everyone supporting Black Dog Ride and its mission for Mental Awareness and Suicide Prevention breaking down stigmas and starting conversations,” Anny said.

“Thank you also to Lachlan Shire Council for bonus Utes in the Paddock cooler and sticker for Ride Rego packs, Thorpey’s in the paddock opening earlier for BDR, locals and riders for buying merchandise, raffle tickets/donations (silent auction bids) and vying for our unique Sawblade and assorted prizes.

“We accepted a kind invite from Ungarie Central Hotel, with Michelle spoiling us with scones and biscuits, donating $100 plus a local donation collection.”

Riders then continued via Tullibigeal and into Lake Cargelligo for fuel before a regroup at the Painted Water Tower. At approximately 1pm, they headed west for barbecue lunch at the Royal Hotel in Euabalong.

“Locals were there as Riders rode in for photos, making us very welcome. Kylie and Quinny generously gave a barbecue and dollars back to BDR. They had also sold merchandise too.

“The 11th Annual Condobolin One Dayer Black Dog Ride is always a great reason to get out for a Ride joining with thousands literally across Australia on the third Sunday in March helping to break down the stigma and get people talking,” Anny concluded.

Visit the website www.blackdogride.org.au for more information on the background and future rides visit the online shop or make a donation anytime of the year.

Anny along with hundreds of fellow Black Dog Riders from all states are now making plans for a Long Ride to Western Australia in October 2024.

The Black Dog Ride began in 2009 as a motorcycle ride to raise awareness of depression, evolving into a national charity involving thousands of Australians who have raised millions for mental health programs and fostered mental health awareness around the nation. Join us on our mission to raise awareness of depression and suicide prevention.