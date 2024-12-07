Anabel chosen for Polding Trials

St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Anabel Allen has been selected to represent Wilcannia Forbes at the Polding Trials in Cricket. Image Credit: St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Facebook Page.

