Latest News
Special Morning Tea
A beautiful morning spent with the lovely Grandparents and Friends [...]
TCS and St Patrick’s learn about beach safety
Trundle St Patrick’s Parish School had NSW Surf Lifesavers visit [...]
Molly Debates in Championships
During Week 6, Lake Cargelligo Central School student, Molly (BELOW), [...]
Anabel chosen for Polding Trials
St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Anabel Allen has been selected [...]
Abby participates at Equitana
St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin student Abby Connell (ABOVE) travelled [...]
Educators attend workshop
On Sunday, 1 December Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre educators [...]