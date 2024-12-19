An upgrade for Moonbi Reserve Playground

New playground equipment and a cricket pitch have been installed at Moonbi Reserve near Condobolin.

A $148,071 grant from the NSW Government has helped upgrade the grounds, which will give families even more reason to visit the local oval.

Crown Lands in the Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure funded the work through its Crown Reserves Improvement Fund (CRIF).

“This new equipment is a huge win for our community. We are already excited to use the facilities to host our annual Christmas party, as well as make the reserve an attractive space for people of all ages to come and relax after a day at the farm, or when they want a break from town,” Moonbi Recreational Hall board member Yasmin Guymer said.

“Our area has had to content with some tough years due to drought followed by two years of major flooding, so the new playground and cricket pitch will be a real morale boost for everyone.”

Moonbi Hall is a central meeting place for the village of Fairholme but, until the upgrade, the reserve only had an ageing set of swings that had reached the end of their life.

Now local children no longer have to travel to find a furnished playground after the construction of a large play area, including two sets of slides, a climbing wall, a new swing set and merry-go-round.

The new equipment will provide a space for children to learn and play in a safe and stimulating environment and provide a great resource for parents hosting children’s birthday parties, mothers group meetings, or families attending events at the nearby Moonbi Hall.

For cricketers, new shield grass has been laid over the existing cricket pitch, allowing the local community to host matches at the ground and opening the prospect of more sporting events to boosting local participation in sport and bolster community spirit.

“The upgrades to the oval at Fairholme are very welcome, particularly as we enter the school holidays. This means our kids can make the most of the new play equipment, and the cricket pitch will be in great shape for summer competitions,” State Member for Barwon Roy Butler stated.

These facilities are incredibly important out West. They are places to gather, connect and grow as a community, and I thank the NSW Government and Minister Kamper for this investment.”

The CRIF grant also helped construct a new fence around between the hall paddock and a neighbouring farm to secure the boundary and increase security at the site.

The new facilities will also allow the local Crown land managers more scope to hold events, paving the way for money to be raised to put back into the local facility.

“Places like Fairholme rely on their local ovals and recreational halls to function as meeting places to unwind and get together, which has enormous benefits for community cohesion,” NSW Minister for Lands and Property Steve Kamper said.