An unstoppable journey for Shayleen

Condobolin’s Shayleen Coe (carrying ball) has earned a spot a spot in the Canberra Raiders Lisa Fiola squad. “From day one, Shayleen has been a powerhouse for Central West Maliyan—bringing relentless strength, drive, and impact as a hard-hitting forward!” a post on the CWM Elite Pathway Facebook Page read. “She’s the type of player who leaves everything on the field, and this selection is a testament to her grit and dedication. “We are beyond proud and fired up to see her rise in the green machine, making waves and repping with heart!” Image Credit: CWM Elite Pathway Facebook Page.