An experience to remember for Under 8’s

Condobolin JRL Under 8’s League Tag players run out on GIO Stadium before the Raiders v Broncos NRLW game on Sunday, 10 August. “They ran on proud as punch—and their parents and supporters were even prouder. What a moment to remember in their league journey! A huge congratulations to all the players, this is truly a day they’ll never forget. Thank you to everyone who makes this special experience possible each year, giving our Condo kids the chance to dream big and aim high,” a post on the Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page read. Image Credit: Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page.