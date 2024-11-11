An authentic Australian outback experience

Advertorial.

Just 20 minutes from Condobolin, Yarrabandai Creek Homestead provides an authentic Australian outback experience, offering self-catered farmstay accommodation for up to 24 guests; and a stunning events venue which is ideal for weddings, bridal and baby showers, private parties, conferences and corporate retreats.

We offer a flexible blank canvas to customise events to your own theme or style. Our 180-acre outdoor spaces have the capacity for around 10 to 500 guests with unlimited parking.

The lawns are picture perfect for marquee weddings or cocktail style parties.

The quintessential country homestead is ideal for small intimate events, with seating for 24-30 in the dining room, or 120 standing guests.

Watch the sun set with drinks and canapes on the wrap around verandah or by the fire pits. Enjoy an after dinner tipple or coffee in the lounge by the fireplace or a beer from the bar at the billiard table.

Guests can book an individual cottage with reverse cycle air conditioning, wood fireplace, fully functional kitchenette and BBQ, or the entire venue for a group getaway.

Plush king size beds are made with white linen and feather doonas. Ensuites offer a walk-in shower, claw foot bath and toilet. And …, we are pet friendly.

We have a wide selection of books and board games to enjoy, or go yabby trapping, laze by the pool or kayak down the creek.

The star gazing is exceptional. On Friday nights, enjoy the Ootha Social Club at the bar with drinks and light meals.