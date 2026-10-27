Successful Weekend at the 2026 Tottenham Horse Sports and Gymkhana

By Hayley Egan

The Tottenham Horse Sports and Gymkhana was held on Saturday 10th and Sunday 11th October with over 100 competitors participating throughout the many events.

Though the Gymkhana and arena events were the main attraction, the novelty events were just as popular on the Saturday, including Foot-Races, Lolly Drop, Apple Bobbing and many more.

Hungry tummies were fed by the Tottenham Central School P & C who served food and drinks at the canteen, the Lions Club who ran a BBQ and the icecream van from Lake Cargelligo that had refreshing sweet treats available.

The raffle was another popular part of the weekend with great prizes up for grabs.

The Raffle Winners were Jack Nicholls, he won the first prize of a $500 Open Order; Paige Rigney was second and won a Roylances towable tipping wheelbarrow; June Colley was third and won a $100 Foodworks voucher and framed picture; Theresa Larkings was fourth and also won a $100 Foodworks voucher and framed picture; Jane Baker was fifth and won a Sarah Jane Hamper and Meat Tray; Lexie Gray was sixth and also won a Sarah Jane Hamper and Meat Tray; Andrew Water was seventh and won a Dinner for two at The Rabbit Trap Hotel; Sarah Masonwells was eighth and won a $100 Liberty Fuel Voucher; Ella Gallagher won the ninth place prize, a BRAT Yeti Water Bottle and camp chairs; and finally, Meg Mortimer was tenth with a $100 Voucher for the Rustic Rooster Cafe.

“Thanks to all of our wonderful sponsors and people who donated prizes for the raffle. Also a huge thanks to everyone who supported and bought tickets” read a post on the Tottenham Horse Sports & Gymkhana Facebook page.

In the Solo Sorting event, the Youth Under 16 winner was Chelsea Stinson with a time of 59.55 with 5 heads. Arlie Baker followed behind with a time of 1:02.31 and 5 heads. Eddie Beard was third with a time of 1:08.65 and 5 heads. Amelia Barclay placed fourth with a time of 1:18.47 and 5 heads.

In the Solo Sorting Opens, Blocka Schneider was first with a time of 24.22 and 5 heads. Robbie Petta placed second with a time of 39.03 and 5 heads. Jeremy Gill was third with a time of 41.72 and 5 heads. Katherine Barclay was fourth with a time of 41.87 and 5 heads, while Nathan Wilson placed fifth with a time of 43.41 and 5 heads.

The sponsor of Solo Sorting was Wilson’s Transport.

The High Points awards were presented to a competitor of each age bracket with the highest points.

The winner of Led was Archie Robb with Rosie. They had a score of 16.

Under 8’s winner was Polyanna Wise with Cactus. They had a score of 27

8 and under winner was Annabel Holland with Merl. They had a score of 24

10 and under 12 went to Willa Barrett with Benita Spellbound. They had a score of 18

12 and under 14 winner was Will Austin with Mention. They had a score of 14

14 and 16 winner was Jock Mills with Banjo. They had a score of 17

16 and under 18 went to Isla Ross with Montcalm Jackaroo. They had a score of 22

18 and under 46 winner was Alexandra Dewson with Leon. They had a score of 12

46 and over winner was Nathan Wilson with Moonie and Peak. They had a score of 11

The Anne Semler Memorial Trophy is given to the Most Successful Competitor Overall in the High Points 10 and over, TDR (Total Diesel Repair) under 10, and Bomack Pastoral High Point Adult Trophy.

High Points winner was Isla Ross, TDR (Total Diesel Repair) under 10 went to Polyanna Wise and Cactus, and Bomack Pastoral winner was Alexandra Dewson and Leon.

Good Times Awards go to the competitor with the best time in each event.

The best time in the Barrel event went to Brook Holland and Occy with a time of 20.29. Brooke is in the 18-46 age category.

The best time in the Bend event went to Maebelle Clarke and Patriot with a time of 10.41. Maebelle is in the 14-16 age category.

The best time for the Flag event went to Isla Ross and Montcalm Jackaroo with a time of 42.5. Isla is in the 16-18 age category.

The best time for Straight Barrel went to Brook Holland and Occy with a time of 22.01. Brook is in the 18-46 age category.

The best time for the Keyhole event went to Ange McAlpine and Teddy with a time of 6.47. Ange is in the 18-46 age category.

The best time for in Square Yard went to Willa Barrett and Benita with a time of 16.16. Willa is in the 10-12 age category.

Ben Furney Flour Mills and Sarah Jane Fine Foods were the sponsors.

The Arena Sorting Junior winner was team Spaghetti Bolog-Neighs with Paddy, Liv and Max. They penned 10 cattle in a time of 2:00.00. The sponsor was Mooney and Jane.

The winners of the Youth category was team Crazy Girls with Chloe, Chelsea and Chloe. They placed both first and second, penning 10 cattle both times. Their time for first place was 1:41.12 and 1:49.00 for second.

Third place went to team Crazy Kids with Kyanna, Ellie and Phoenix. They penned 7 cattle with a time of 2:00.00.

The sponsor was Elders Trangie.

In the Family category, team Tottenham Terries placed first. The team consisted of Sophie, Evie and Katie. They penned 10 cattle in 1:40.57.

Team Clarkson’s Farm with Am, Toby and Paddy placed second. They penned 10 cattle in a time of 1:47.00.

Third place went to Pop’s Partners in Crime with Ken, Laci and Quin. They penned 10 cattle in 1:48.12.

2C Photography was the sponsor.

In the Open, team Steve’s Sorry Team with Ange, Alex and Myrtle placed first with a time of 1:20.28. They penned 10 cattle.

Team Kegs on Legs with Jen, Ross and Jero came second with a time of 1:34.84. They penned 10 cattle.

Third place went to Belah Bandits with Madge, Loma and Bridget. They penned 10 cattle in a time of 1:35.72.

The sponsor was Lou’s Leather.

The Encouragement Award went to Violet Mitchell.

The Arena Sorting event was sponsored by Major Sponsor, Aquawest.

“Thanks to Aquawest, Elders Trangie, 2C photography, Lou’s Leather and Mooney & Jane for sponsoring. Thanks to our backyard boys Odin & Adam Marsden and others who stepped in to help. Thanks to Bri Mayall and Chris Skinner for judging and pencilling all day.” read a post on the Tottenham Horse Sports & Gymkhana Facebook page.

Image Credits: Tottenham Horse Sports & Gymkhana Facebook page.