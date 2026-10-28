Major nbn fibre upgrade coming to Lake Cargelligo

Advertorial

More than 600 homes and businesses in Lake Cargelligo will soon be able to upgrade to full fibre via nbn Fibre to the Premises.

nbn’s delivery partner, Ventia, will now commence works in parts of Lake Cargelligo currently serviced by fibre‑to‑the‑node technology. These works will continue throughout the remainder of the year.

Upgrading to nbn’s full fibre connection from a legacy copper-based nbn service can enable access to a more reliable and resilient nbn connection, delivering a range of benefits, including smoother, higher-resolution video calls, enhanced streaming, faster downloads, and the ability to connect more devices simultaneously.

With the recent introduction of speed boosts for higher-tier plans and multi-gigabit speed plans available, there’s never been a better time to consider upgrading to nbn fibre.

In Australia, data demand and usage have grown 13% in the last year alone, with the average household consuming 557 gigabytes per month across 22 internet-connected devices, which is a significant increase from 40 gigabytes of monthly data use across approximately seven internet-connected devices, on average, 10 years ago.

To find out more about the benefits of nbn full fibre and to check what type of nbn connection is available to you, visit www.nbn.com.au/CheckRegional.

Head of nbn Local NSW Tom O’Dea said:

“Households are consuming more data than ever for the things they love, like streaming 4K on multiple devices, online education, next-level gaming, conference calls, and uploading and downloading large files for work.

“Australians deserve access to fast, effective broadband, regardless of whether they live in a major city or a country town.

“We encourage the local community to take the opportunity to speak with the nbn team at IGA Lake Cargelligo between 10am and 3pm on 3, 4, 10 and 11 November to learn more about how enhanced connectivity could benefit them.”

Lachlan Shire Council Mayor John Medcalf OAM said:

“Lake Cargelligo is a great place to live and visit, and reliable digital connectivity is becoming increasingly important for our residents, local businesses and tourism operators,” Mayor Medcalf said.

“Access to faster, more reliable broadband will support our local businesses, tourism operators, and farming community, while also helping students and families access essential online services. It’s great to see improvements like this being delivered in regional communities like ours.”