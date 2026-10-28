Trundle Children’s Centre Named Finalists

By Hayley Egan

Trundle Children’s Centre has had great success in the lead up to The Central West Early Childhood Awards.

The centre has been chosen as a finalist for two awards, and staff member Bailee McAnaney has been chosen as a finalist for the Outstanding Trainee award.

The Central West Early Childhood Awards are an opportunity to celebrate the dedicated educators, leaders, trainees and services that make a difference in the lives of children and families in the region.

“These awards were established to recognise those who consistently go above and beyond in their commitment to children, their colleagues ad their communities.” read a comment on The Central West Early Childhood Awards Website.

“They honour excellence, innovation, leadership and passion that makes the Central west such a wonderful place for children to grow.

“The Central West Early Childhood Awards are an opportunity for our communities to say Thank You to the people whose dedication often goes unseen but whose impact lasts a lifetime. Together lets celebrate the incredible people who are shaping the future – one child at a time.”

The first Award Ceremony was held in 2023 thanks to Katy Matheson and Katherine Wilson from Circle Early Learning and Kim Laird from Bowen Early Intervention.

Since then, a strong committee has formed filled with committed professionals, which has grown substantially since 2023.

The Trundle Children’s Centre has been named a finalist for the Excellence in Community Award. The other finalists are Rise Early Learning, Forbes Learning Ladder, Circle Early Learning – Oberon, Bowen Preschool and Eugowra Community Chilren’s Centre. This award is sponsored by Preschool Equipment.

The Centre is also a finalist for the Excellence in Teamwork and Culture Award. The other finalists are Bangala-la Preschool, Circle Early Learning – Bathurst, Kiddie Academy – Orange and Forbes Learning Ladder. The sponsor for the award is Preschool Equipment

Trundle Children’s Centre Trainee, Bailee McAneney was named a finalist for the Outstanding Early Childhood Educator – Trainee Award. The other finalists are Emily Tate, Miah Naden, Megan Salafia and Hannah Lukritz. The sponsor for this award is Sureway.

The winners will be announced at The Central West Early Childhood Awards Ceremony, to be held on Saturday 31st October at Club Forbes, Forbes NSW.

The MC on the night will be Dr Red Ruby Scarlet, and DeeVerse will be providing live entertainment.