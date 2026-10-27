Raising Funds For Excursion

On Saturday 17th October, Tully’s Tuckerbox set up shop at Memorial Park, serving fresh, hot coffee. Tully’s Tuckerbox is a custom coffee van that’s supported by the Tullamore Central School P & C to help raise funds for school excursions and other activities. HE. Image Credits: Tullamore Central School Facebook page.

Last Updated: 27/10/2026By

Latest News

We recommend