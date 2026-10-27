Raising Funds For Excursion
On Saturday 17th October, Tully’s Tuckerbox set up shop at Memorial Park, serving fresh, hot coffee. Tully’s Tuckerbox is a custom coffee van that’s supported by the Tullamore Central School P & C to help raise funds for school excursions and other activities. HE. Image Credits: Tullamore Central School Facebook page.
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