Coden To Represent Australia Again

By Hayley Egan

Lake Cargelligo Central School student Coden Stenhouse has been chosen to represent Australia at the 2027 Virtus Asia Oceania Games in Bangkok, Thailand.

The event will be held from 24th February to the 3rd March 2027 and is hosted by the Sports Association for Intellectual Disability of Thailand.

Coden is one of just 52 athletes chosen from across Australia to wear Green and Gold on the international stage.

The event brings together the top athletes from across Asia and Oceania with intellectual disabilities to celebrate excellence, sportsmanship and unity.

The Games will be supported by the Sports Authority of Thailand, the National Paralympic Committee of Thailand, national sports federations and other key partners.

“The entire Lake Cargelligo Central School community will be cheering you on, Coden! We couldn’t be prouder and can’t wait to follow your journey to Bangkok!” read a post on the Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.