Funding Secured for New Parkes Pedestrian and Active Movement Plan

Media Release

Parkes Shire Council has secured $89,595 through the NSW Government’s Get NSW Active program to develop a new strategic Parkes Pedestrian and Active Movement Plan.

The new plan will update Council’s existing 2016 plan, reflecting the significant growth and changes across the Parkes Shire. Much of the previous plan has now been delivered, while projects including the Parkes Newell Highway Bypass, new hospital, residential developments, destination playgrounds and the Parkes Special Activation Precinct have changed the way people move around the Shire.

The plan will provide a strategic framework for future walking and riding investment, identifying priorities to improve connectivity, accessibility and safety for people of all ages and abilities.

It will consider the active transport needs of Parkes, Peak Hill, Trundle and Tullamore, with community and stakeholder engagement an important part of the process.

Parkes Shire Council Director Operations Logan Hignett said the funding was a great result for the community.

“We’re delighted to be successful in receiving this funding to make walking and riding more accessible, enjoyable and safe.

“The funding gives us the opportunity to take a fresh look at the whole active transport network and make sure our priorities reflect where our communities are today and where they are heading in the future.

“The Shire has changed considerably since the 2016 plan was developed, and we’ve also delivered many of the projects identified in that plan.”

The plan will consider practical opportunities to encourage more walking and riding in everyday life, while also considering the needs of older people, people with mobility and visual impairments, school children, residents, visitors and people who walk, run or ride for recreation.

It will also look at how active transport can better connect people with key destinations including employment, education, shops, health and community services, recreation and cultural facilities.

Parkes Shire Mayor Cr Neil Westcott said the project would help Council plan strategically for a more connected and liveable Shire.

“Walking and riding are important parts of creating healthy, connected and liveable communities.

“This plan will help us identify the gaps in our existing network and, importantly, establish clear priorities for future investment.

“It’s also about making sure that people of all ages and abilities can move safely and conveniently around our towns, whether they’re walking to the shops, riding to school, getting to work or simply enjoying our parks and open spaces.”

Minister for Transport John Graham said:

“The Minns Labor Government is committed to delivering walking and cycling infrastructure that encourages more people to choose active transport for their everyday journeys.

“Projects like the Parkes Pedestrian and Active Movement Plan create safer and more accessible connections to workplaces, shops, services and recreation facilities, while helping to build healthier and more connected communities.”

The project will include an evidence review, stakeholder and community engagement, network development and a review of the draft plan before it is presented to Council for adoption.

The completed plan will identify the top 15 priority projects for the Shire, including projects in the smaller townships, providing Council with a clear pipeline of future active transport opportunities.

The plan will align with the NSW Government’s Walking Space Guide and Cycleway Design Toolbox and support the objectives of the Get NSW Active program to make walking and riding easier, safer and more convenient across NSW.

This project is proudly funded by the NSW Government through the Get NSW Active program.

Media Release sourced from Parkes Shire Council Website.