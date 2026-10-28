Curra Lane Road Closure Extended

The temporary closure of Curra Lane at McGrane Way, Tullamore, has been extended to allow road works for the Graddle Creek Bridge and road upgrade project to continue.

The works have been extended to 15th October until 15th December 2026 from 7am until 5pm, weather permitting.

Detours are available in the meantime. West via Back Peak Hill Road and Numalla Road, or east via Roseholm Road to Bulgandramine Road.

Motorists should follow detour signage and allow extra travel time. Council thanks the community for its patience.

Source: Parkes Shire Council Facebook page.