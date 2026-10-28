Curra Lane Road Closure Extended
The temporary closure of Curra Lane at McGrane Way, Tullamore, has been extended to allow road works for the Graddle Creek Bridge and road upgrade project to continue.
The works have been extended to 15th October until 15th December 2026 from 7am until 5pm, weather permitting.
Detours are available in the meantime. West via Back Peak Hill Road and Numalla Road, or east via Roseholm Road to Bulgandramine Road.
Motorists should follow detour signage and allow extra travel time. Council thanks the community for its patience.
Source: Parkes Shire Council Facebook page.
Latest News
Funding Secured for New Parkes Pedestrian and Active Movement Plan
Media Release Parkes Shire Council has secured $89,595 through the [...]
Curra Lane Road Closure Extended
The temporary closure of Curra Lane at McGrane Way, Tullamore, [...]
Major nbn fibre upgrade coming to Lake Cargelligo
Advertorial More than 600 homes and businesses in Lake Cargelligo [...]
Trundle Children’s Centre Named Finalists
By Hayley Egan Trundle Children’s Centre has had great success [...]
Successful Weekend at the 2026 Tottenham Horse Sports and Gymkhana
By Hayley Egan The Tottenham Horse Sports and Gymkhana was [...]
Coden To Represent Australia Again
By Hayley Egan Lake Cargelligo Central School student Coden Stenhouse [...]