An Afternoon on the Green
On Saturday 26th October, Trundle Children’s Centre held ‘An Afternoon on the Green’ at the Trundle Golf Course.
All proceeds from the event are being used to purchase new equipment for the Multi purpose room.
There were many fun things for everyone to enjoy, including golf, face painting, a BBQ dinner, a monster raffle and much more!
Below is the report posted on the TCC Facebook page.
A huge thank you to everyone involved with our day on Saturday 26th October! It was such a happy and fun day out for all ages. It was a team effort, but special thanks go to our amazing committee VP Georgia Watt for coming up with the idea and spearheading such a great event!
Thank you to all the parents, staff and committee who helped out on the night selling tickets, cooking the BBQ and serving.
Additional special mention to:
Ryan Burley and Luke Watt for running the golf
Demmi Watt for help with the raffles
The RSL Board and Golf Club for supporting the whole event
Trundle Central School for the loan of the speaker, microphone and BBQ
Sonia Elissa Durning and Emily Frew for face painting
Les Whiley for setting up the marquee and tents
Teak Watt for organising the drinks cart, and
Meg O’Toole for setting up all the fun activities and craft
We will let everyone know soon the final figures raised from Pink Night and Golf. We will be well on the way to furnishing our mutli purpose room and investing in much needed OT equipment due to the community support.
What an amazing afternoon! Thank you to everyone who came and supported our major fundraiser for 2024, our little centre is overwhelmed by the support.
Source and Image Credits: Trundle Children’s Centre Facebook page.
