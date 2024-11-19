An Afternoon on the Green

On Saturday 26th October, Trundle Children’s Centre held ‘An Afternoon on the Green’ at the Trundle Golf Course.

All proceeds from the event are being used to purchase new equipment for the Multi purpose room.

There were many fun things for everyone to enjoy, including golf, face painting, a BBQ dinner, a monster raffle and much more!

Below is the report posted on the TCC Facebook page.

A huge thank you to everyone involved with our day on Saturday 26th October! It was such a happy and fun day out for all ages. It was a team effort, but special thanks go to our amazing committee VP Georgia Watt for coming up with the idea and spearheading such a great event!

Thank you to all the parents, staff and committee who helped out on the night selling tickets, cooking the BBQ and serving.

Additional special mention to:

Ryan Burley and Luke Watt for running the golf

Demmi Watt for help with the raffles

The RSL Board and Golf Club for supporting the whole event

Trundle Central School for the loan of the speaker, microphone and BBQ

Sonia Elissa Durning and Emily Frew for face painting

Les Whiley for setting up the marquee and tents

Teak Watt for organising the drinks cart, and

Meg O’Toole for setting up all the fun activities and craft

We will let everyone know soon the final figures raised from Pink Night and Golf. We will be well on the way to furnishing our mutli purpose room and investing in much needed OT equipment due to the community support.

What an amazing afternoon! Thank you to everyone who came and supported our major fundraiser for 2024, our little centre is overwhelmed by the support.

Source and Image Credits: Trundle Children’s Centre Facebook page.