Amazing athletes attend Carnival

ABOVE: Several amazing St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin students attended the Diocesan Athletics Carnival in Parkes recently. They all showed determination and sportsmanship. Image

Credit: St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Facebook Page.

BELOW: Rueben Sloane was one of the St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin students to attend the Diocesan Athletics Carnival in Parkes. Image Credit: St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Facebook Page.