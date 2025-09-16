Amazing athletes attend Carnival
ABOVE: Several amazing St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin students attended the Diocesan Athletics Carnival in Parkes recently. They all showed determination and sportsmanship. Image
Credit: St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Facebook Page.
BELOW: Rueben Sloane was one of the St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin students to attend the Diocesan Athletics Carnival in Parkes. Image Credit: St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Facebook Page.
