Amazing athletes attend Carnival

ABOVE: Several amazing St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin students attended the Diocesan Athletics Carnival in Parkes recently. They all showed determination and sportsmanship. Image
Credit: St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Facebook Page.

BELOW: Rueben Sloane was one of the St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin students to attend the Diocesan Athletics Carnival in Parkes. Image Credit: St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Facebook Page.

Last Updated: 11/09/2025By

Latest News

Students attend Expo

15/09/2025|

Tullibigeal Central School secondary students traveled to Lake Cargelligo to [...]

We recommend