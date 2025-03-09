Alexis breaks records
By Hayley Egan
Trundle St Patrick’s Parish School recently travelled to Condobolin to have their annual Swimming Carnival alongside Condobolin St Joseph’s Parish School.
During the carnival, Trundle SPP student, Alexis Gaut, broke two records.
Alexis is the new record holder for: Girls 10 year 50m Freestyle 43:06 (previous record was 2003!) and Girls Junior Breaststroke 43:03 (previous record was 2001!).
Image Credit: St Patrick’s Parish School Trundle Facebook page.
