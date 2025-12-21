Alec makes 52

Alec Patton (Colts) made a half century on Saturday, 6 December. He managed 52 Not Out – Congratulations Alec! Image Credit: Condobolin Junior Cricket Association Facebook page.

Last Updated: 15/12/2025By

Latest News

Alec makes 52

22/12/2025|

Alec Patton (Colts) made a half century on Saturday, 6 [...]

Levi makes 50

21/12/2025|

Levi Daure (Kiacatoo) managed 50 Not Out when it was [...]

We recommend