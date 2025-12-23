Alby chosen

Condobolin Junior Rugby League player Alby Denyer has been selected in the Western Rams Rugby League U17s Development Squad for 2026. Congratulation, Alby! Image Credit: Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page.

