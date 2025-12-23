Latest News
Generous donations made to CWFSG
Central West Family Support Group received many kind donations of [...]
Alby chosen
Condobolin Junior Rugby League player Alby Denyer has been selected [...]
Two new Police Force homes to be built in Condobolin
By Melissa Blewitt Two new Police Force Housing homes will [...]
Madison is a lucky winner
Residents came out in force to see who would win [...]
TAFE hold Barbering YES Program
Lake Cargelligo TAFE had a very busy week recently! From [...]
Students selected for Western Girls Cricket Team
Lake Cargelligo Central School students Alex, Emme and Thea represented [...]