AFL Success

Condobolin Public School student Logan Crammond participated in the NSWPSSA AFL Carnival as part of the Western Side recently. His team took out the Red Dirt Cup – an amazing way to end the Carnival. Congratulations Logan! Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.

Last Updated: 19/06/2025By

Latest News

AFL Success

24/06/2025|

Condobolin Public School student Logan Crammond participated in the NSWPSSA [...]

JUNIOR RUGBY LEAGUE

23/06/2025|

O’Connors are the proud sponsors of the Condobolin Rams Under [...]

We recommend