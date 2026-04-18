ADF Visit Students
Trundle Central School send their thanks to the Australian Defence Force members who attended their school on Tuesday 24th March and gave a very interesting talk about their own careers and different pathways that lead into the ADF. Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.
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