ADF Visit Students

Trundle Central School send their thanks to the Australian Defence Force members who attended their school on Tuesday 24th March and gave a very interesting talk about their own careers and different pathways that lead into the ADF. Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.

Last Updated: 14/04/2026By

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ADF Visit Students

18/04/2026|

Trundle Central School send their thanks to the Australian Defence [...]

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