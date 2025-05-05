ADF visit school
The ADF visited Lake Cargelligo Central School on Friday 4th April, and students in Years 9-12 were able to listen to speakers from the Air Force and the Army.
They spoke about careers in the Defence Force and pathways for Defence careers. Students had the option to participate in fitness tests that meet the officer combat minimum standards. they attempted push ups, sit ups and the beep test.
“A big ‘thank you’ to Tim, Ben and Rebecca for sharing this career opportunity with us.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.
Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.
