Accurate scoring at Bridge

Bridge

Hallelujah! Happy times! We thought all our Christmases had come at once!

Last Sunday we had our Christmas Party and of course had to play Bridge first. Well, we had twelve players and our computer worked. The first time this year!

How wonderful! So we had accurate scoring. Jan and John won with 61%. An excellent result. Second were Bonnie and Max with 58.7%. Third were Wendy and Sue with 48.6%. Congratulations to all our winners and to ALL our players.

After our Bridge games we adjourned to the Bowling Club where we all enjoyed a wonderful meal with our loved ones.

If that wasn’t enough Bridge, we played on Tuesday afternoon when Lorraine and Dick and Bonnie and Max came equal first, and Sandra and Jane coming third. Not enough players for the computer to score.

We rocked up again on Wednesday night when we played for individual scores. Max won with 2,660 points. Jan was second with 2,410 points and Jennifer was third with 1,270 points. Again not enough to computer score.

If at first you don’t succeed, skydiving is not for you!

Best wishes,

Bridget.