Abigail chosen as Primary School Captain
Tullibigeal Central School student, Abigail, delivered an impressive speech in the morning of Friday 21st March as she presented her nomination for Primary School Captain.
“We are confident that she will be an exceptional leader, and we are thrilled to announce her as the 2025 Primary School Captain. Congratulations, Abi!” read a post on the schools Facebook page.
The official badging ceremony will take place later in the term.
Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.
