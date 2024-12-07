Abby participates at Equitana

St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin student Abby Connell (ABOVE) travelled to Melbourne to participate in Equitana 2024, a premier event in the world of horse riding. The event was held at the Melbourne Showgrounds, Ascot Vale from the 14 to 17 November. This exciting opportunity allowed Abby to showcase her skills and passion for the sport. Equitana 2024 featured over 120 hours of world class education with 160 sessions delivered by 80 of Australia’s and the World’s best equestrians; 34 competitions over the 4-day event (67 hours of competition); four entertainment features ranging from high-octane jumping to the best in dressage; and Australia’s largest equine marketplace with over 300 brands catering to the rider, horse, stable, training and everything in between. Image Credit: St Joseph’s Parish School newsletter (Term4, Week 6).