Abby, Angus and Monique represent the next generation of leaders

Abby Byrnes (Lake Cargelligo), Angus Baker (Tottenham) and Monique Morgan (Trundle) are among nine scholars from the Central West to be selected as part of the 2024 RAS Foundation Rural Scholarship program.

Now in its 14th year, the RAS Foundation Rural Scholarship program offers financial support to tertiary education students who are helping shape the future of regional NSW by forging careers within rural or regional communities.

The scholarship program is open to students across NSW and the ACT who are currently enrolled or applying for study in an accredited tertiary course at an Australian university, college, or TAFE, with no limits imposed on age or the types of degree that qualify.

Abby is currently studying a Diploma in Agriculture (Tocal College) online via whilst working in the agricultural industry in Temora, NSW. She grew up on a mixed farming enterprise in Lake Cargelligo where her passion for the industry developed and has completed studies within the agriculture sector previously. Her current role allows her to help and support growers with their wool marketing as well as livestock data collection and analysis. Looking towards the future, Abby intends to further develop these skills in the industry.

Angus is studying Carpentry at TAFE NSW. He grew up in Tottenham, known for being the dead centre of NSW. Living on a farm, he had responsibilities from a young age, such as feeding the chooks and driving the chaser bin at harvest time. Angus went to Tottenham Central School until Year Nine and then attended Macquarie Anglican Grammar School in Dubbo. In the second term of year 12, he started his carpentry apprenticeship and is now halfway through. Angus is kept busy throughout the year with his apprenticeship, building and farm work.

Monique is studying a Bachelor of Nursing through Charles Sturt University at the Bathurst campus. She grew up in the small farming community of Trundle. Whilst growing up, she gained first-hand experience of the physical and mental health inequities faced in rural and remote areas. Monique is currently in her third and final year of study and when she graduates, she wishes to return to rural NSW to address the health inequities in small communities and provide positive health impacts to those in need.

Central West scholarship recipients are studying a range of courses, including veterinary science, psychology and agriculture, and are looking forward to applying their newly acquired knowledge and skills within their local regional communities at the completion of their studies.

The RAS Foundation awards up to $6,000 to Rural Scholarship recipients undertaking full-time study, or up to $3,000 for those studying part-time, made possible with the assistance of generous donors, including The Snow Foundation and UNE Foundation.

In its 17-year history the RAS Foundation has invested over $9 million into rural and regional NSW through education and community grant programs.

Over 900 scholarships have been provided to students across Australia, including targeted scholarships for careers in both regional journalism and the Australian wine industry.

Record funds of $516,000 will be distributed among this year’s scholarship recipients, with an aim to help ease the burdens associated with pursuing higher education such as relocating to urban centres, study costs, and the inability to work consistently due to study workloads or placements.

Foundation Manager, Cecilia Logan, said the Charity considers it a privilege to be able to support the next generation of rural and regional leaders as they pursue their academic dreams.

“This year’s applicants are outstanding ambassadors for their communities and have the potential to create a positive and lasting impact in the regional sector through their chosen career paths,” she stated.

“There is no doubt young Australians are impacted significantly by the cost-of-living crisis we are currently facing, and pursuing higher education is a big financial burden for many students – particularly for those living in regional areas.

“Our rural scholarship program aims to address this by offering financial support to students from rural or regional areas and ensure they have access to the same opportunities as their metropolitan counterparts in the pursuit of their chosen career.”

Applications for the 2025 RASF Rural Scholarship opened on 1 July 2024 and will close 22 September 2024. For further information, please visit www.rasf.org.au