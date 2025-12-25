Aaliyah selected
Condobolin Junior Rugby League player Aaliyah Kirby has been selected in the Western Rams Rugby League Tarsha Gale U19s Squad for 2026. The Tarsha Gale Cup is the female state competition for junior representatives age 19 and younger. The 13-team competition is run over nine rounds with a top six finals series to be played later next year. Image Credit: Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page.
