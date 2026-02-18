A try on debut

Condobolin’s Nate Vincent (above) made his debut for the Newcastle Knights Harold Matthews Cup team recently. He has moved away to the city to follow his rugby league dreams. Despite being away from his family, his strength and resilience have seen him embrace a new personal journey. His mum Alese Keen, brother Levi Daure, Grandfather Ronald Keen and other supporters were on hand to see him grab a try in his first match. It was a successful day for Nate, as his team won a close contest 34 to 32 against the Cronulla Sharks. Image Credit: Alese Keen.