A talented trio

Congratulations to St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin students Rueben Sloane (ABOVE), Jayte Golya and Jett Martin (BELOW) on their selection for the Wilcannia-Forbes Rugby League team! The trio will attend the Polding trials in May representing the Wilcannia-Forbes Diocese. Image Credits: St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Facebook page.

