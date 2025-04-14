A talented trio
Congratulations to St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin students Rueben Sloane (ABOVE), Jayte Golya and Jett Martin (BELOW) on their selection for the Wilcannia-Forbes Rugby League team! The trio will attend the Polding trials in May representing the Wilcannia-Forbes Diocese. Image Credits: St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Facebook page.
